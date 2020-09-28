Coronavirus cases come down in Siddipet

Siddipet: Covid-19 cases in Siddipet have come down considerably during the past six days. The District Collector Venkatrami Reddy lauded the concerted efforts made by the entire district administration with the help of local elected members and SHG women groups.



The Collector on Monday flagged off the mobile video van of Press Information Bureau and Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at Siddipet on Monday. The video publicity van will take awareness programmes to the grassroot level for creating greater awareness about measures to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Government of India has identified the districts across the country, where Covid cases are more with a view to create greater awareness among people to prevent the spread of the virus. In Telangana, besides Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranaga Reddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Waranagal Urban have high number of Covid cases for many days.

The Collector further informed that intensified testing, following up with each Covid positive person and creating confidence among the community, paid well in bringing down the numbers in the district.