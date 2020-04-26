Coronavirus: Central team visits rythu bazar in Hyderabad

The central team that visited Hyderabad to assess the coronavirus situation has inspected Rythu Bazar at Mehdipatnam on its second day. The team checked the arrangements that are being followed due to the lockdown.

Later, the team interacted with the farmers and grocery store owners and enquired if they are following the lockdown norms like social distancing and personal hygiene. The teams then visited Nature Cure Hospital and inspected the arrangements in the isolation ward and the services being offered to the patients.

On its first day visit to the city, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited 1500-bed hospital in Gachibowli and inspected the arrangements. The team visited Hyderabad a day after Ministry of Home Affairs constituted four IMCTs to visit Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Thane.

The Home Ministry said these teams will issue necessary directions to state authorities for redressal of the situation and submit their report to the central government.