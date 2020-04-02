Coronavirus in Sangareddy: 6 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat test positive

Around six people from Sangareddy who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi have been tested positive for coronavirus. All are aged below 40 years, said district healthcare official Moziram Rathod.

Rathod said that they have conducted tests for the people who were returned from Markaz and were tested positive. Two from Sangareddy town, two from Angadipeta village and one person each from Kondapur and Zaheerabad have contracted the virus.

"All the family members of the patients have been put under quarantine," said Rathod adding that they are collecting details by conducting the door-to-door survey.

On learning the six fresh coronavirus cases in Sangareddy, minister Harish Rao, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy rushed to the town and called on a meeting with the collector about the measures to be taken up to curb the virus spread.