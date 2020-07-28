Coronavirus in Telangana: It is already known that, the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading all over the state. Off late, 1610 new positive cases have been listed in the last 24 hours. Adding this number to the total number of cases, it becomes 57,142. According to GHMC sources, 531 positive cases out of 1610 are from GHMC area itself. This count rings the danger bells in the city and makes us analyze the situation. Thus Government is suggesting the people stay at home to be away from this novel virus.

Coming to the death count, 9 people lost their lives fighting with Covid-19 and thus the total death count reaches to 480. Well, even the count of recovery rate is also positive thus, a total of 803 people got discharged from various hospitals yesterday making the total number of recovered people reach 42,909 until now.

Thus, the total number of active cases in the Telangana state is 13,753. Here is the list of Corona positive cases district wise… Have a look!

• Karimnagar – 48

• Jogulamba Gadwal – 340

• Khammam – 26

• Mahabubnagar – 23

• Medchal & Malkajgiri – 113

• Jayashankar Bhupalpally

• Mulugu – 32

• Nalgonda – 26

• Nizamabad – 58

• Rangareddy – 172

• Warangal Urban – 152

• Warangal Rural – 25

• Sangareddy – 74

• Suryapet - 35