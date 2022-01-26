Telangana reports 3,801 new COVID-19 positive cases, one death

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,801 new coronavirus positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours taking the overall cases to 7,47,155 and the falalities to 4,078. On the other hand, around 2,046 people recovered from the virus in a single day pushing the total recovery count to 7,05,054.



At present, around 38,023 people who are infected with the virus are in isolation or undergoing treatment.



Of the new cases, 1,570 cases were reported from the areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 284 from Rangareddy, 254 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 147 from Hanamkonda, 139 from Khammam, 96 from Siddipet, 88 from Sangareddy, 86 from Mahabubnagar, 79 from Karimnagar, 78 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 70 from Nalgonda, 67 from Mancherial, 62 from Nizamabad, 59 from Suryapet, 55 from Jagtial and remaining cases from other districts in the state.



So far, 3.16 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted by the health officials in the state of which 7,47,155 persons tested positive and 7,05,054 people recovered. In the last 24 hours, the officials tested 88,867 samples of which 3,801 results came positive.

