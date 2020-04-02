Coronavirus: Isolation coach soon at Kacheguda railway station

The South-Central Railway (SCR) officials are gearing up to turn non-a/c rail coaches at C&W depot as isolation wards. Around 40 isolation coaches are being set up for coronavirus patients under the SCR Hyderabad division.

On the suggestions of railway health officials, the restrooms in the coaches are also being renovated. According to DRM Sitharam Prasad, they are making arrangements to turn at least 10 coaches into isolation wards.

These isolation wards would become a great help in case of emergency when the isolation cases increase in the state. Earlier, the SCR officials said that the middle and upper berths and the ladder will be removed in the coaches and the cabin can be used for only two patients.

The isolation wards will be helpful to the government to admit the coronavirus patients or to use it as a quarantine centre.