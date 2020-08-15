Coronavirus takes away spirit of freedom

New Delhi/Hyderabad: While the Independence Day, which is traditionally marked with a lot of pomp and gaiety, the 74th Independence Day will be a subdued one this year due to corona pandemic both at New Delhi as well as in Telangana.



In Delhi, there will be no participation of schoolchildren and instead of 900 to 1,000 invitees, this time the list has been restricted to only nearly 250 persons. Later in the afternoon, during the 'At Home' function in Rashtrapati Bhavan, the focus will be on India's 'Corona Warriors', with invitations likely to be extended to medical professionals and key figures in the health sector.

In Telangana, the Independence Day will be celebrated without the customary speech of the Chief Minister. The Union Home Ministry had issued safety advisory to all States asking them to maintain social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. As against the normal practice of holding the celebrations at Golconda Fort, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday morning in the presence of a select few top officials.

There will be no cultural programmes and no tableaux. Even police gallantry award distribution has also been cancelled.



Ministers and Government Whips have been asked to organise the celebrations without much fanfare in the districts. State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will hoist the national flag in Kamareddy Collectorate and Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhendar Reddy will participate as chief guest in I- Day celebrations in Nalgonda district. Schools and all educational institutions have been exempted from celebrations.

Sanitization teams have been deployed at Pragathi Bhavan to sanitize the entire area ahead of the celebrations. In view of intelligence inputs that the opposition parties were planning to hold a dharna against the government policies. Heavy police forces were deployed at the Pragathi Bhavan and vehicle movements will be restricted all along the main road passing through the CM official residence on the Independence Day.