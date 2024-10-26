Cotton farmers stage protest for remunerative price

Warangal: Chaos prevailed at the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard over the difference of purchasing price of cotton between the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and private traders on Friday.

While the CCI offered a price of Rs 7,550 per quintal with 12 per cent moisture, the private traders offered Rs 7,000 per quintal with moisture ranging between 13 and 18 per cent. It triggered a protest by the farmers, stopping the purchase of cotton for about three hours.

Following this, farmers approached the market yard secretary and demanded remunerative prices for their produce. Meanwhile, some of the farmers’ association representatives reached the market and allegedly provoked the farmers further.

Enumamula Agriculture Market Secretary P Nirmala clarified the price difference to the farmers. When the Secretary called the traders and inquired about the price difference, they defended saying that the CCI was not procuring the cotton if the moisture content is more than 12 per cent.

In comparison, they purchased the cotton even though the moisture is 13 to 18 per cent by offering Rs 7,000 per quintal. The traders said that they were losing 10 kg per quintal due to moisture. They further added that the farmers were happy with the price of Rs 7,000 per quintal.

The market yard secretary explained it to the farmers. Pacified with her explanation, the farmers withdrew their protest. Meanwhile, the police rushed to the market yard and spoke to the protesting farmers.

It’s said that the farmers’ association representative deliberately disrupted the trading with vested interests.

Speaking to the media persons, Market Yard Secretary P Nirmala said that the delay in trading was due to farmers’ association representatives.

The leaders entered the cotton yard without her knowledge. Nirmala said that the issue was taken to the notice of the Warangal district collector.