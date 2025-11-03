Cotton Procurement by CCI Begins in Gadwal; Farmers Struggle to Book Slots Due to ginning mills Shortage

Gadwal: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has officially begun cotton procurement operations in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Sri Balaji Cotton Ginning Mill, where Marketing Department Officer Pushpamma formally launched the procurement alongwith Rahul the CPO of CCI by breaking a coconut in traditional fashion.

According to officials, the district is expecting a yield of around 18 lakh quintals of cotton this season. Currently, only two procurement centers have been opened — one at Gadwal and another at Alampur. These centers, operating out of two ginning mills, have a combined capacity of 3,500 quintals.

Officer Pushpamma noted that procurement in Alampur had already begun a week ago and has been running smoothly since then. However, several farmers in Gadwal expressed frustration that despite repeated attempts, they are unable to book slots for selling their cotton.

The marketing officer explained that the shortage of Ginning mills is the main reason for the delay and difficulties in slot booking. Farmers, on the other hand, are urging the CCI and district administration to identify and open at least five or six additional ginning mills for procurement to ease the congestion and ensure timely purchases.

Farmers also expressed disappointment that while the Central Government has been ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement across the country as part of its farmer welfare initiatives, the system in Gadwal district is faltering due to administrative bottlenecks.

They reported that around 90 percent of farmers have already sold their cotton to private traders and middlemen, often at rates below the MSP, due to the delays in government procurement. The remaining 10 percent of cotton, they say, should at least be purchased by the CCI at the official support price.

Farmers appealed to government officials to intervene immediately and extend necessary cooperation so that the remaining produce can be sold under fair and transparent conditions.

Satya Reddy the owner of Sri Balaji Ginning mills, marketing officeials syam and others participated in this program.