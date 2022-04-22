Councillor axed to death in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: A municipal councillor of Mahabubabad municipality was axed to death at Pattipaka road by four miscreants in broad daylight on Thursday.

Ravi is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The 35-year-old Banoth Ravi Naik, who represents the eighth ward of the municipality, was on his way back to his home in Naik Thanda from town on a motorbike when the assailants attackedhim at around 11 am. Ravi, who is associated with the ruling TRS, is said to be an upcoming leader in the party.

According to reports, the assailants knocked Ravi's bike with a tractor from the rear side. Three others, who were following the bike in a car, axed him and fled the scene. The passersbyinformed the police. The police rushed him to area Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The locals suspect the involvement of people who are against Ravi's support to thefight for justice in the case of government medical college. He led the displaced and organised protests besides knocking the doors of the High Court over the issue. It's learnt that the court had even issued a stay order on the land acquisition.

Earlier in the morning, MP Maloth Kavitha invited him to participate in a programme along with her in the constituency. Meanwhile, some of the relatives of Ravi alleged that TRS leaders were behind the murder. Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and MP Maloth Kavitha condoled the death of the councillor. Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar, who denied the allegations of political involvement in the murder, said they have taken two accused - Bhukya Vijay and Bhukya Arun - into custody besides seizing weapons used in the offence. He suspected old rivalry related to some business transactions with the accused led to the murder. The police formed four teams under the supervision of ASP Yogesh Gautham to nab the others.