Country is in state of decline with centre's policies: CM KCR

The country is witnessing a downward trend in all the sectors due to the policies of the centre, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that BJP government at centre should be sent back home and a government that works in a progressive manner should come. The CM said that the country ranked last in Youth Unemployment Index which clearly showcases that there is a decline in the areas of employment.

Speaking to the media after TRSLP meeting, the Chief Minister said that around 20,000 students were repartriated from war-hit Ukraine. "The students experienced many hardships and their parents also suffered from mental distress. In order to support them, the Telangana government announced to help the students to pursue their studies. The West Bengal government also announced the same, but there was no response from centre," the Rao said, adding the centre's job is to create hatred and separate society by encouraging public to watch 'The Kashmir Files'.

"All the BJP-ruled states have given holidays for the people to watch the movie. The government is spreading poisonous propaganda through social media. It should leave 'The Kashmir Files' and focus on resolving the public issues," the CM said. He added that there is nothing to benefit with the movie and the Telangana society will not accept it. The state had taken out separate state agitation for a decade but had not called for Hindu, Christian and Muslim strike.