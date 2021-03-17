Couple commits suicide in Nizamabad, woman dies

Depression drove a couple to commit suicide here at Sirikonda mandal of Nizamabad district. While the woman died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment, the condition of man is said to be critical. The incident took place two days ago but came to light after a video related to the incident surfaced online.

The couple's act was noticed by a passerby who shifted them to the hospital.

Getting into details, the woman, a native of Pandimadugu village of Sirikonda and the man from Chintal tanda had been in a relationship for some time when the latter got married to another woman two months ago. The victim confronted the man for marrying another woman and later the two decided to end their lives.

Based on the complaint registered by their parents, the police registered a case and are investigating.