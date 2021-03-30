Covid-19: Positive Cases In The State Rise And A Few Staff Members At BRK Bhavan Are Tested Positive

Corona created a stir at the BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad. Some employees and officials at the National Information Center have been diagnosed with corona. Dozens of corona cases were reported over the course of the week. It seems that the employees came to the office keeping the fact that the corona positive came secretly. Employees are worried about going to the office with this incident. Their families are also panicking. Government employees are doing work from home. The above officers have issued orders to the contract and outsourcing staff to come to the office and perform their duties.

On the other hand, an incident that took place in the Adilabad district is creating buzz. It took place in the Indravelli zone of Adilabad district where a girl was kept out of the village for ten days due to a corona infection. An inter-student from Saleguda contracted corona ten days ago. She went home from college vacation. When the villagers found out that the corona was infected, they set up a quarantine in a hut outside the village and kept her there. A team of doctors found out about the matter and conducted a medical examination on the girl.

The incident, which prevented a corona-infected student from entering the village, has sparked controversy across the district. The girl became severely depressed as the villagers kept her out of the village with superstitions. The village elders, realizing that she had received a positive response, expressed concern that she would not be allowed into the village. Moreover, an order was passed as soon as she entered the place. The girl's parents are worried about the decision of the village elders and took to the farm and keep her there.

Well, Corona is spreading rapidly in Telangana. There have been 463 corona cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours. In one day, four people died of Covid infection. Currently, there are 4,678 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry. More than 3 lakh 7 thousand cases have been registered across the state so far. The death toll has reached 1694.

The Telangana government is preparing for tough action against the backdrop of heavy Corona cases being registered in the state. In the city of Hyderabad, the authorities are gearing up with orders to take photos of people roaming the roads and vehicles without wearing a face mask and impose fines. In the wake of this, the traffic police have launched a special drive across the city since Tuesday. Those who come out without a mask will face hefty fines.

Traffic police, who are taking photos of unmasked motorists on the respective routes under the three police commissionerates in the city, will send e-challans directly to the house based on the vehicle number. Hyderabad traffic police have already registered more than 15,000 cases of people travelling in vehicles without masks. Those who do not wear masks are being fined with the help of CCTV cameras set up at the signals along with photos taken by the traffic police.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suggested that everyone must wear masks in the wake of the rising number of corona second wave cases in the state. Police and government officials, along with the general public, must wear masks in public places. He said the government had issued a JO with strict regulations to be taken for the corona building. CP revealed that special programs will be conducted on weekdays to create awareness among the people on corona prevention. He warned that measures would be taken if there is no change in the people even after that.