Covid cases will decline from May 1, hopes KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to see spike in corona positive cases. The total count as on Sunday touched 858, an increase of 49 new cases from the previous day.

Three deaths were reported taking the total count so far to 21. The active cases and discharged count stood at 651 and 186 respectively.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appeared to be sanguine and hoped that all present cases will have completed their incubation period and a majority of them, barring four or five patients, would recover by May 1.

He said that he was informed by the Health department that the State would witness a decline in number of cases from May 1 onwards incase there is no spurt of new cases afterwards.

Rao informed that four districts-Warangal (Rural), Yadadri-Bhongir, Wanaparthy, Siddipet have nil corona cases as on Sunday. He said that Telangana is doing better than the national average in terms of death rate, tests per million etc.

and has adequate stocks of drugs and medicines, PPE kits and N95 masks.

Meanwhile, two staff members from NIMS including a senior nurse and a sweeper working in emergency ward reportedly tested positive in the last week. Initially the sanitation worker tested positive after coming into contact with a cop, who tested positive and was shifted to Gandhi.

Two doctors and four nurses were put on home quarantine following this development. Freshly, a 40-year old nurse working in special OT tested positive on Friday.

The good thing is none from her colleagues went into quarantine as the positive tested nurse was on sick leave for more than three weeks. Initially she underwent Covid-19 test in March last week and it came out negative, but she still had persistent cough problem.

The NIMS administration asked her to take rest at home and she only returned to hospital on April 16. As her cough problem did not stop, colleauges at NIMS suggested her to go Covid-19 test and it came out positive.

Two of her daughters who had related symptoms were shifted to Gandhi for sample testing.Meanwhile, government has decided to ban operations of food delivery aggregators-Swiggy and Zomato during this lockdown.

KCR cited the example of how a pizza delivery boy tested positive and 69 persons were under the health department's scan for spread of infection.

There were rumours of a similar incident in Hyderabad after a food delivery boy of a noted aggregator reportedly tested positive in Hyderabad. However, there was no official confirmation from the health department.