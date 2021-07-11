Covid inoculation drive: NTPC-Ramagundam crosses 5,000 mark

Ramagundam : In its fight against Covid-19, besides taking numerous preventive measures, NTPC-Ramagundam has launched mass vaccination drive from June 14, 2021 in association with Apollo Reach Hospital, Karimnagar.

As on July 10, 2021, vaccination crossed 5,000 doses due to good response from employees and their family members, associate agencies and their family members and contract workers. With mass vaccination and adherence to Covid protocol, the spread of corona virus can be minimised.

Towards this objective, NTPC said if Management is constantly striving to vaccinate all employees and contract workers to counter the Coronavirus and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Earlier, NTPC Management issued a circular specifying that 'no worker will be allowed inside plant, project and township premises from July 12, 2021 onwards, if they have not taken even a single dose of Covid-19 Vaccination'.