Telangana coronavirus tally breaches 40,000 mark with over 1,600 new cases

Hyderabad: As many as 10 people died and a total of 1,676 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Telangana on Thursday. With this increase, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State increased to 41,018 while death toll rises to 396. Among the 1,676 new cases, there are 788 cases are from Greater Hyderabad, 224 from Rangareddy, 160 from Medchal, 92 from Karimnagar, 64 from Nalgonda, 57 from Sangareddy, 51 from Wanaparthy and 47 from Warangal Urban.



On Thursday, a total of 1,296 people were discharged. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 27,295. Presently, there are 13,328 active cases in the State. A total of 14,027 samples were tested on Thursday which took the total number of tested samples to 222,693.