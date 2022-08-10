Covid +ve cases declines as Centre asks State to take stringent measures

Hyderabad: The Covid positive cases in the State has suspiciously come down during the last few days as the Centre recently wrote to Telangana on the increasing cases and the need to take stringent measures to curb the spread of positive cases.

There was a surge in the number of Covid positive cases in the State during the last week of July and the beginning of August. More than 1,000 were registered for a couple of days. Taking note of the alarming increase in the number of positive cases, the Union Health Ministry asked the State government to diligently follow the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat' Vaccinate' and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour within the community. The Union Health Secretary asked the State government to take necessary measures in the wake of rise in cases and also ensuing the festive season.

The Centre asked the State to increase Covid tests in the districts where there were more cases. Interestingly, it has been observed that there has been a decline in the number of positive cases in the State ever since the Centre wrote to the State government. The number of positive cases on August 4 was 1,061 but on August 6, cases dropped to 652 and further decreased to 396 on August 7 raising suspicion whether the cases had really gone down or there was any manipulation.

According to the official data released by the health department, the tests conducted had also come down in the last few days, which suggest the reason for decrease in the number of cases. The comparative figures show a decline in the tests conducted daily. According to the data, the total number of tests conducted on August 4 were 43,318 and decreased to 40,663 on August 5. On August 7, the total number of tests conducted was 24,938 and on August 8 the tests conducted were 33,455.

The Union Health secretary in his letter also pointed out that there was decline in the number of tests being conducted in 12 districts in the State. The government was asked to closely monitor districts reporting higher cases and positivity rates to prevent further spread.