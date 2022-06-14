CP Bhagwath visits Gundala police station

Gundala (Yadadri-Bhongir): Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwath on Monday visited Gundala police station and interaction with the staff. He told them to discharge their duties with responsibility.

Gundala police station of Bhongir Zone, was recently transferred from Warangal Police Commissionerate to Rachakonda. CP Mahesh Bhagwat went through the information of cases listed in the PS jurisdiction and instructed the staff to serve the citizens with utmost responsibility.

The CP inspected the PS premises and appreciated the staff for keeping it clean. The staff of Gundala police station expressed its pleasure over working under the supervision of CP Mahesh Bhagwat and thanked him for the support. Bhongir zone DCP K Narayana Reddy, SI Yakanna and staff of Gundala PS were also present at the occasion.