CPGET allotment of 1st phase seats released

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Wednesday released the first phase of allotment of seats for state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET)-2022 for admissions into PG (M.A, M.Sc, M.Com., MCJ, M.Li.Sci. etc) courses, PG Diploma and five years integrated programmes of Campus, Constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Technological Universities for the academic year 2022-2023.

The total number of seats available under the convener quota are 49,801 and the number of candidates who exercised web options are 30,079 out of which 21,329 students were allotted seats in 1st phase. Students will have to pay the prescribed fee of the course through online and self-report on or before October 31.

"If any candidate wants to freeze his/her allotted seat and not wish to participate in the 2nd phase, can report at the college for physical verification of his/her original certificates at the allotted college. In case, if any candidate wants to exercise web options in 2nd phase for sliding to a better college, then in such case, the candidates need not submit original Transfer Certificate at the allotted college during 1st phase.

If the candidate exercises 2nd phase web options and slide to a better college, then the allotted seat to him/her during 1st phase allotment will be cancelled automatically. The candidate has to submit only the original TC at the allotted college the other original certificates like SSC memo, Degree memo, Caste, EWS and Income certificates for physical verification purposes only, said a senior officer.