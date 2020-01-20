CPI accuses TRS, Congress of wooing voters with money, liquor

Mahbubnagar: CPI leaders on Sunday alleged that the TRS, BJP and Congress parties illegally enticing voters with money, and liquor and Biryani packets to in the municipal elections.

While speaking to Hans India, Paramesh Goud, CPI Mahbubnagar district secretary said that all the major parties like TRS, BJP and Congress are flooding money, liquor and Biryani packets to woo the voters towards them.

He urged the State Election Commission and the district administration to take a note of this issue and keep a strict vigil on the candidates so as to contain the flow of money.

"All major political parties, except the CPI using money, liquor and various other gifts and treats to the voters to woo them in the municipal elections. I feel particularly the ruling TRS party leaders are indulging in misuse of the government machinery during this elections.

I urge the State Election Commission to keep a strict vigil and ensure the elections are conducted in an impartial manner," said the CPI leader.

The CPI district secretary also alleged that TRS is talking big, but on the ground has done nothing for the Mahbubnagar municipality during the past 6 years.

He said the TRS leaders are claiming to have constructed 3000 double bedroom houses in Mahbubnagar, if so to how many poor houseless beneficiaries they have allocated these houses, questioned the CPI leader.

The CPI leader said they have contested from only one 28th Ward in Mahbubnagar and urged the people to vote for CPI party, as it will fight to achieve true development for the people of the ward.