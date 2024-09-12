CPI claims credit for Armed Struggle

Warangal: Telangana Sayudha Poratam (Armed Struggle) was a watershed moment in the region’s history, and the entire credit goes to the Communist Party of India (CPI) for leading the rebellion against the despotic rule of the Nizam, the party’s state secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

Commencing the 76th weeklong celebration of the Armed Struggle at Bollikunta near Warangal on Wednesday, he said that the rebellion saw the birth of Andhra Mahasabha under which the CPI gallantly fought against the Razakars. “The CPI distributed a whopping 10 lakh acres to the distressed sections, a unique event in the history of the world,” Rao said.

Even though India had achieved Independence, the Princely State of Hyderabad was in the clutches of Nizam. To save his fiefdom, Nizam had even tried to declare his territory as a new nation, but the likes of Ravi Narayana Reddy, Baddam Yella Reddy, and Shoebullah Khan ensured the merger of State with India in 1948, Rao said.

BJP which never existed then has been trying to distort the history by spreading misinformation that the Armed Struggle was against the interests of Hindus, Rao said. He demanded the government establish a Smriti Vanam, besides installing the statues of those heroes who led the Armed Struggle.

CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, senior leaders Panjala Ramesh, Sk Bashumiya, Gannarapu Ramesh, Bussa Ravinder, Damera Krishna, Raju and Md Akbar were among others present.