CPI flays PM Narendra Modi for move to scuttle farmers' stir

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary K Narayana launched a broadside at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial farm laws.

He said that the Union government's influence on the Supreme Court in the constitution of a Committee to resolve the deadlock on farm laws drew a strong criticism in the country.

The representatives of the farmers unions raised strong doubts on the sincerity of the committee in addressing the their demands.



Narayana alleged that the ruling BJP conspired to stop farmers form taking part in the agitations from Andhra Pradesh by raising communal issues, mainly the attacks on temples.

In other States also, the ruling BJP was creating communal tension to divert the attention of people from the ongoing farmers agitations against the farm laws in the country.