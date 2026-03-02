CPI leader Narayana calls on world to oppose US ‘terror-like’ actions

Hyderabad: SeniorCPI National Executive Member K Narayana on Sunday called upon the international community to collectively resist what he termed the authoritarian and “terror-like” policies of the United States. Addressing a press conference at Dasari Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday, he said global peace cannot be achieved through military aggression against sovereign nations.

Dr Narayana stated that countries acting against US strategic and economic interests are increasingly being targeted. Citing examples such as Iraq, Venezuela and Iran, he said past interventions should serve as lessons for the world. He alleged that accusations about weapons capabilities were used against Iraq in the past and are now being repeated in the case of Iran.

Referring to US President Donald Trump, he criticised his statements on global terrorism and described his policies as dangerous. He also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of contributing to rising global tensions.

Dr Narayana urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pursue an independent foreign policy and not align with Trump. He warned that closer political and military ties with Israel at the cost of relations with Iran could harm India’s economic interests.

He noted that instability in the region could disrupt oil supplies and impact India’s economy, given its dependence on energy imports. Any strain in trade relations with Iran, he cautioned, could result in rising fuel prices and increased cost of living. He also expressed concern about the livelihoods of Indian workers in Gulf countries, stating that regional tensions could affect remittances and economic stability.

Criticising US trade tariffs and sanctions policies, Narayana said such measures weaken India’s economic self-reliance. He emphasised that India must safeguard its sovereignty, political independence and economic self-respect while promoting peace and balanced international relations.

CPI State Secretary Gujjula Eswarayya and CPI National Executive Member Muppalla Nageswara Rao were also present at the press meet.