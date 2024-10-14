CPI Leader Narayana Demands Investigation into Prof. Saibaba's Death

Hyderabad: CPI leader Narayana has called for an investigation into the death of Professor Saibaba, voicing deep concern over the suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident. Narayana emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth, stating that they would write a letter to the Supreme Court, urging a thorough inquiry to identify those responsible for Saibaba's untimely death.

Narayana strongly criticized the central government, accusing it of targeting Saibaba, a man who tirelessly advocated for the rights of Adivasis and marginalized communities. "The government has systematically suppressed him for his efforts to stand up for the oppressed," he said. He also stressed that such incidents reflect the state's growing intolerance towards individuals fighting for people's rights. Narayana demanded accountability and transparency, ensuring that those involved in any wrongdoing face justice.

The CPI leader’s comments have garnered attention, highlighting concerns over the treatment of activists in the country, and raising calls for greater protection for those championing human rights.