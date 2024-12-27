CPI Marks 100 Years of Revolutionary Struggles for Social Justice

Gadwal: “The Communist Party of India (CPI) is the only party that has tirelessly fought for the oppressed and made countless sacrifices against exploitative forces,” said CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu during the centenary celebrations of CPI.

A Party for the Working Class

Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, BRS State Leader

“The CPI has been the sole defender of the working class, resisting exploitation and advocating for the rights of laborers and farmers,” stated Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu.

A Roaring Force Against Oppressive Systems

Madhusudan Babu, Congress Leader and Advocate

“CPI’s legacy of struggles against systems that fail to see humanity in humans is unparalleled,” said Madhusudan Babu, adding that the party has been a beacon for the common people and a shield for the underprivileged.

CPI Centenary Celebrations in Gadwal

The Communist Party of India (CPI) celebrated its centenary in grand style at Krishnaveni Circle, Gadwal district. District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu hoisted the party’s iconic red flag, marking the occasion. Prominent leaders, including Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu (BRS), Madhusudan Babu (Congress), Egbal Pasha (Advocate and P.A.V Convenor), and Prabhakar (TPF State Secretary), attended the event and delivered speeches.

Speakers highlighted the CPI’s 100 years of struggle, applauding its achievements in fighting for the rights of the oppressed. They reiterated that CPI has always stood as a light for the common man, a support for the poor, and a counterforce to exploitative powers.

A Legacy of Sacrifice and Struggle

Established on December 26, 1925, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, CPI has been at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle and the Telangana liberation movement. From opposing the British Raj to resisting the tyranny of the Nizams and Razakars, CPI’s contributions are etched in history.

Even without being in power, CPI has consistently worked to address public grievances. The party has stood by laborers, farmers, students, youth, women, and marginalized communities, offering unwavering support and fighting for their welfare.

Speakers emphasized CPI’s enduring relevance in a world dominated by capitalist forces. Despite setbacks, they believed socialism remains the ultimate solution for the people.

Tributes to Martyrs

The leaders paid tributes to CPI martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the party and its ideals. They extended gratitude to the families of these martyrs and saluted the tireless efforts of every CPI member.

The event concluded with a commitment to continue CPI’s legacy of relentless struggle for the people, aiming for a caste- and religion-free society grounded in socialism.

Attendees Prominent attendees included: B. Anjaneyulu (District Secretary, CPI) Madhusudan Babu (Congress Leader and Advocate) Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu (BRS State Leader) Prabhakar (TPF State Secretary) Egbal Pasha (Advocate and P.A.V Convenor) Valmiki (BRS) Paramesh, Praveen, and Gopal Rao (AIYF and AISF leaders) Kashem (AITUC President) Other union leaders and CPI district committee members.

The centenary celebrations marked a historic milestone, emphasizing CPI’s commitment to social justice and its resolve to continue fighting for the oppressed.