CPI to take centenary celebrations to every household

As part of the concluding phase of the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) centenary celebrations, the party is set to launch an outreach campaign across Khammam district from the first week of December. CPI National Council member Bagam Hemanth Rao has called upon party workers and sympathisers to take the centenary message to every household and to turn the concluding event into a people’s movement. Speaking at the CPI district executive meeting on Thursday, Rao said the party’s century-long history of struggles and achievements must be effectively communicated to the younger generation. He emphasised the need to highlight the sacrifices made by several great leaders who contributed to the growth of the communist movement in the country.

He announced that the centenary valedictory rally and public meeting will be held in Khammam on December 26, which is expected to draw lakhs of participants. He described Khammam as a cradle of leftist struggles and a key centre of progressive movements both before and after Independence, playing a vital role in the Telangana armed struggle.

In connection with the centenary finale, the party will organise public meetings, seminars and literary events, including poets’ conventions, throughout December. He also revealed that training sessions for hundreds of young men and women under the Janasevadal will be held shortly.

Calling for an organised campaign, Hemanth Rao urged the formation of local teams across all mandals in the district to carry the centenary message to every household.