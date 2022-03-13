CPM flays Centre for reducing EPF rate

Ongole: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said that the government is looting the flesh and blood of employees and workers by reducing EPF percentage from 8.5 to 8.1. He termed it a direct attack on the workers and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot take any decision just because they won Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press meet at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao said the government feared to increase petrol and diesel rates in the last weeks, due to elections. Now as the elections were over, he expected that the prices will skyrocket now. He advised other political parties to condemn the Central government's motives and try to protect common man.

Srinivas Rao said that the PF of the employees, who joined after 2004, is being invested in share market like gambling, as part of the CPS model, and the final amount is dependent on the outcome. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to work on cancelling the CPS by March-end, but didn't announce the road map yet. He demanded the Chief Minister to cancel the CPS and reintroduce the minimum pension method.

The CPM State secretary demanded the government to conduct an inquiry on the adulterated liquor deaths in Jangareddy Gudem. He said that though 18 people died in the village, the government didn't respond adequately. He demanded to conduct post-mortem of the deceased, which will reveal the facts and demanded the prosecution of the culprits.

Responding to the announcements of Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, the CPM leader said due to the acts of the government, the teacher and student relationship is in danger. He said that the government is trying to put education in the corporate sector in the name of digitalisation, and question whether the minister wants to close the schools and teach the students online. He questioned how the students of 3, 4 and 5 go to the high schools at long distances after the government completes the rationalization. He observed that the government reduced the budget for education from Rs 2,300 crore to Rs 2,150 crore and demanded to withdraw the implementation of New Education Policy.

CPM East Prakasam secretary Punati Anjaneyulu demanded the MLAs from the district to respond to the issues of the locals. He condemned the government's silence on the demands for the Markapuram district, and the continuation of Kandukur and Addanki in the Prakasam district.

He asked the MLAs to represent the voice of the public and advised the chief minister to understand that the proposed division of the districts is irrational. He demanded at least Rs 50000 per acre compensation to the chilli farmers, make arrangements to fight drinking water needs and more funds for the backward areas.