CPM Politburo Member B.V. Raghavulu Criticizes "One Nation-One Election" Concept

B.V. Raghavulu, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo, has strongly criticized the "One Nation-One Election" idea, labeling it as an authoritarian system. He stated that the rules governing this proposal have been crafted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are detrimental to India's democratic structure.

Raghavulu emphasized that the concept, if implemented, would hinder transparency in the electoral process, particularly in the case of simultaneous elections. He argued that conducting combined elections, known as "Jumili Elections," would not allow for a fair and transparent process, which could undermine the integrity of the democratic system.

The CPM leader also urged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to voice its opposition to the "One Nation-One Election" proposal, calling for the party to take a strong stand against what he believes is an erosion of democratic values. Raghavulu's remarks have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the proposal, with several political leaders expressing concerns about its potential impact on the country's electoral framework.