Live
- IPL 2025 to begin on March 21 in Kolkata: Report
- Rajasthan HC judge's phone theft in Jharkhand leads to busting of inter-state gang
- Amad misses out on starting XI for Man Utd in FA Cup clash vs Arsenal
- A day of many firsts: PM Modi’s historic 6-hour session with young India
- Leave comfort zone, take risks to realise 'Viksit Bharat' vision: PM Modi's message to youth
- Kejriwal tells slum dwellers 'voting for BJP amounts to suicide'; Hardeep Puri hits back
- 2nd ODI: Jemimah’s maiden ton seals series for India
- Ankita, Rashmika to lead home challenge in WTA50 in Delhi
- Cow Mutilation in Chamarajpet Sparks Outrage, Calls for Action
- Maha voters buried politics of betrayal played by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray: Amit Shah
Just In
CPM Politburo Member B.V. Raghavulu Criticizes "One Nation-One Election" Concept
B.V. Raghavulu, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo, has strongly criticized the "One Nation-One Election" idea,...
B.V. Raghavulu, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo, has strongly criticized the "One Nation-One Election" idea, labeling it as an authoritarian system. He stated that the rules governing this proposal have been crafted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are detrimental to India's democratic structure.
Raghavulu emphasized that the concept, if implemented, would hinder transparency in the electoral process, particularly in the case of simultaneous elections. He argued that conducting combined elections, known as "Jumili Elections," would not allow for a fair and transparent process, which could undermine the integrity of the democratic system.
The CPM leader also urged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to voice its opposition to the "One Nation-One Election" proposal, calling for the party to take a strong stand against what he believes is an erosion of democratic values. Raghavulu's remarks have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the proposal, with several political leaders expressing concerns about its potential impact on the country's electoral framework.