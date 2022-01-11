CRPF constable kills two children in Mahabubabad

A CRPF constable killed his two children by throwing them into an open well here at Gaddigudem thanda in Mahabubabad mandal on Tuesday. The children were identified as Hammi Jakshi (8) and Jani (4).



The police said that accused Bhukya Ramkumar who was serving in Mumbai in Maharashtra came to his native village four days ago on leave. Locals said that Bhukya Ramkumar and his wife Sirisha have been quarelling for the last couple of days and on Monday night, the two had a fight following which the constable threw his two children into an open well.

The local police registered a case and launched a probe. Meanwhile, the police fished out the bodies of children and sent them for post-mortem. The constable was taken into custody by the police.

It is learned that Bhukya Ramkumar and Sirisha were married ten years ago after being in love. On Monday night, Sirisha went to her parents' home leaving her two children with her husband. While on Tuesday morning, Ram Kumar took her two children to an open well. Locals said that the incident took place a day before the birthday of Jani.



