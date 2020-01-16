Crucial days ahead, be careful: Election Observer Musharraf Farooq

Nizamabad: Municipal Elections General Observer Musharraf Farooq asked the district administration to be cautious as the coming days of the civic polls are very crucial. Speaking as a chief guest at a meeting with the representatives of various political parties at Pragati Bhavan conference hall here on Thursday, he said that the nomination process has completed peacefully. Stating that everyone will be held accountable until the completion of campaigning, voting and counting process concludes, he said that the authorities, candidates and representatives of political parties must follow the rules and regulations.



The election observer told the officials concerned to collect the details of the persons and vehicles, if they found cash with them, and also to take video. They were also told to take details of the vehicle. He asked them to continue security measures after the elections also.

Election Expenditure Observer Ramu told the candidates to submit the details of their election expenditure in the relevant models and to follow the election regulations in the matter of expenditure.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that all the candidates must follow the election rules. Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with the election rules and regulations and candidates should not make objectionable comments against others. He said everyone should act responsibly. He said that voters poll slips will be distributed from January 18 or 19. Provision of minimum facilities in all polling stations will be completed by January 19. The postal ballot printing was completed and the numbering will be given by Friday.

District Revenue Officer Anjaiah, Additional CP Sridhar Reddy, Additional ACP Usha Viswanath, trainee IPS Officer Kiran, RDVO Venkataiah, Municipal Commissioners John Samson, Sailaja and Gangadhar, officials of various departments, inspection team officers, representatives of various political parties and others were present at the meeting.