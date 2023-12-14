CS Santhi Kumari reviews arrangements for President’s visit

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the officials to ensure proper coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner in connection with the visit of the President of India Draupadi Murmu to Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials of various departments at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the visit of the President.

The President will visit Hyderabad on December 18 as part of her annual visit to the city. She will be in the city for five days and leave on December 23.

The Police department was told to make adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements. The health, R&B, municipal, energy and other line departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the blue book.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Secretary GAD Seshadri, Secretary Health Rizvi, senior police officers and senior officials of line departments attended the meeting.