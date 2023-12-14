  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CS Santhi Kumari reviews arrangements for President’s visit

CS Santhi Kumari reviews arrangements for President’s visit
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the officials to ensure proper coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting...

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the officials to ensure proper coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner in connection with the visit of the President of India Draupadi Murmu to Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials of various departments at the Secretariat here on Wednesday and took stock of the arrangements being made in connection with the visit of the President.

The President will visit Hyderabad on December 18 as part of her annual visit to the city. She will be in the city for five days and leave on December 23.

The Police department was told to make adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements. The health, R&B, municipal, energy and other line departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the blue book.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Secretary GAD Seshadri, Secretary Health Rizvi, senior police officers and senior officials of line departments attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X