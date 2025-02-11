CS Shanti Kumari Holds Teleconference with District Collectors on Sand Supply for Housing Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a teleconference with district collectors, emphasizing the need for an adequate supply of sand for housing projects. She directed officials to ensure that sand is made available at reasonable prices to consumers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed collectors to formulate a detailed action plan for efficient sand distribution. She stressed the importance of regular inspections of sand reaches and stockyards to prevent irregularities.

Additionally, Shanti Kumari urged officials to take strict measures against illegal sand transportation. She emphasized that continuous monitoring and enforcement would help curb unauthorized activities and ensure smooth supply for construction projects. The state government’s focus on streamlining sand availability comes as part of its efforts to support housing initiatives and infrastructure development.