Current house layouts not suitable for the poor: MLA K Rajgopal Reddy

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Criticising the house layout plan under the current Indiramma housing scheme, MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said it was not suitable for poor families and needed to be revised.

In a significant step towards housing for the underprivileged, he participated in the distribution of sanctioned Indiramma housing documents to beneficiaries in Damerakunta village, located in Choutuppal Mandal. The event also saw the participation of MLC Nellikanti Satyam and District Collector Hanumantha Rao.

The MLA also addressed rising construction material costs, blaming middlemen for hiking the prices of cement and iron. He promised to negotiate with company owners in the undivided Nalgonda district to ensure subsidized rates for Indiramma housing beneficiaries.

Reassuring his constituents, Reddy said, “You gave me a huge majority from Munugode, and I will repay your faith by ensuring every one of you gets a proper home. No other government in the country has taken up housing on such a massive scale.”

Rajgopal Reddy expressed his happiness over the distribution of housing documents to many poor families under the 18-month-old Congress-led public welfare administration. He criticised the previous BRS government, stating that not a single house was constructed under its rule for the past ten years, whereas the current government is working towards the construction of 10,000 houses in the constituency. “No poor person should lose hope,” he said. “It is my personal responsibility to ensure every underprivileged family receives a house.”

Reddy alleged that schemes like Dalit Bandhu and Double Bedroom Houses under the previous regime were distributed only to party loyalists. He also warned that if any ineligible or influential persons receive government benefits, they will be cancelled and redirected to the truly deserving poor.

Highlighting issues with the current scheme, Reddy pointed out that the Rs 5 lakh financial assistance being provided by the government is insufficient to complete the Indiramma houses. He urged district collectors to take this concern to the attention of the state government.