Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 46 lakh at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have seized 837 grams of gold from four passengers who arrived from Riyadh.

The four passengers concealed the gold in their inner pockets and check-in baggage. The worth of gold seized in estimated to be of Rs 45.6 lakh. The officials grew suspicious over the passenger's movement and found the gold in check-in baggage. When they checked the passengers, they found the gold in their pockets.

The airport officials arrested the passengers and sent them for questioning. A case has been registered against them.

On July 31, the officials have seized 3.11 kg of gold from 11 passengers who arrived from Daman at Hyderabad airport. They concealed the gold in their inner pockets. The gold worth is estimated to be of Rs 1.66 crore.