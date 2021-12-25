CV Anand assumes charge as Hyderabad police commissioner

Newly appointed Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand assumed charge on Saturday. CV Anand replaced Anjani Kumar who has been transferred as the director general of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Speaking to the media, CV Anand thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him as Hyderabad commissioner of police. "I am very proud for assuming office as commissioner of police of Hyderabad city which has been developing on a fast pace in the country," CV Anand said.

He said that he has worked in the Hyderabad commissionerate for several years and will strive forward to enhance peace and security in the city. "Action will be taken to curb cyber crime rate in the city. Meanwhile, the drive to contain the drug supply is already being conducted. Importance will be given for the women safety," CV Anand said, adding that measures will be taken to the government guidelines for the New Year celebrations.