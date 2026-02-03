Cyber crime awareness drive to shield citizens from digital fraud

In a concerted effort to educate and safeguard citizens from the rising tide of digital fraud, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police conducted a specialised awareness programme at a mosque in Golconda. The session took place at Masjid Ibad ur Rahman and was specifically tailored for teachers and students. Led by Golconda SHO Saidulu and his dedicated team, the initiative provided clear and practical guidance on identifying mobile related cyber crimes, fake OTP scams, fraudulent links, and various online traps used by criminals.

The officers explained the sophisticated methods cybercriminals employ to target vulnerable individuals and offered advice on responsible internet usage. They emphasised that no government agency, including the Police, CBI, ED, or RBI, will ever conduct investigations, arrests, or account verifications via phone or video calls. Furthermore, authorities never demand the transfer of money for the clearance of cases or safekeeping.

Fraudsters often exploit fear by alleging Aadhaar misuse or money laundering, but the police urged the public not to panic.

The community was strictly advised never to share bank details or account credentials with unknown callers. Anyone who falls victim to a scam should immediately report the incident to the nearest station or call 1930.

The community thanked the officers for their valuable efforts in safeguarding society through this proactive initiative. This successful programme highlights the importance of using community spaces to spread vital safety information and ensure that all digital citizens remain well informed and protected.