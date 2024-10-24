  • Menu
Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Raises Awareness on Cyber Crimes

On thursday, a seminar on cyber crimes was held at the Nagar Kurnool bus station as part of Cyber Crime Awareness.

Nagar Kurnool: On thursday, a seminar on cyber crimes was held at the Nagar Kurnool bus station as part of Cyber Crime Awareness. DSP Giri Kumar provided detailed information about the ongoing cyber crimes in the district, focusing on issues such as investment fraud, advertisement fraud, job fraud, digital arrest, credit card fraud, and crimes occurring on social media. He emphasized the precautions that students and the public should take to protect themselves from these threats.

The seminar also saw participation from D4C Nagar Kurnool Ravi Kumar and constables Chiranjeevi, Srisailam, and Srinivas from the Nagar Kurnool police station.

