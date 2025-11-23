Cyber Simbas on board: Top cop initiates new age awareness against cybercrime

Hyderabad: In a strong appeal to the public to be vigilant against cyber threats, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Vc Sajjanar emphasized that the fear and greed of citizens are increasingly being exploited by cybercriminals. Speaking at the ‘Jagrut Hyderabad - Surakshit Hyderabad’ Cyber Crime Awareness Program held at the iconic Charminar, the Commissioner urged greater public awareness and active participation in fighting cyber frauds.

Sajjanar distributed cybercrime prevention pamphlets and flagged off a rally from Charminar to Madina aimed at spreading awareness on cyber safety. He administered a Cyber Pledge to all participants, underscoring the role each individual can play in protecting themselves and their families from cyber threats. The ongoing awareness initiative takes place twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with police officials visiting households to educate people on cybercrime risks.