Cyberabad cops hold coordination meeting with schools on traffic management

In an effort to address traffic issues, particularly during school transportation hours, the Cyberabad police have advised school managements to encourage more students to use school buses instead of private cars, in order to reduce vehicle congestion.

On Friday, the police conducted a coordination meeting with various school principals and management representatives to discuss traffic-related issues arising from school transportation. The meeting was chaired by Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, who emphasized the need for a joint effort by schools, parents, and the police to ease congestion around educational institutions.

During the meeting, key issues were discussed. The traffic police stated that limiting the use of private vehicles by parents would help maintain smooth traffic flow around schools. They also said that carpooling and awareness programs for parents could help control the number of vehicles on the roads. Schools were urged to issue clear transport guidelines and circulate awareness material among parents.

Dr. Bhupal asked educational institutions to pay immediate attention to heavy traffic near schools and at U-turns during peak hours, which remain a major concern. The police directed school managements to plan bus routes properly to avoid congestion on the roads. They also suggested that staggering school timings would help reduce pressure on roads during peak hours.

Additionally, bus drivers and conductors must undergo regular alcohol tests to ensure complete safety of schoolchildren. Traffic police will also assist by managing signals and regulating the movement of school buses during peak hours.

Both school managements and parents must cooperate with the traffic police to ensure safe and smooth traffic management for everyone. Madhapur Traffic DCP Sai Manohar, Madhapur Traffic ACP Chandrashekar Reddy, SCSC CEO Naved Khan, and representatives from schools, including Sancta Maria International School, Phoenix Greens International School, Global Edge School (Narsingi), Delhi Public School (Nanakramguda), Chirec International School (Masjid Banda), Meridian School (Madhapur), Oakridge International School (Nanakramguda), NASR School (Gachibowli), Sreenidhi International School, Birla Open Minds International School, Pallavi International School, Sriram International School and other schools were present.