Cyberabad CP holds meet on biker nuisance

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty addressed the issue of bike racers in Raidurgam, who were found disturbing residents and creating public nuisance. The Commissioner instructed officers to take stringent action against these offenders and register cases as per the law to ensure public safety.

During a crime review meeting focusing on the Madhapur zone, Avinash Mohanty emphasised on monitoring pubs to ensure that they comply with all legal regulations and maintain order. Madhapur Zone DCP Dr G Vineeth and other senior police officials participated to review the progress of cases and discuss strategies for improvement.

During the meeting, the key areas of discussion included resolving long-pending cases, expediting investigations, and strengthening coordination with judicial officers to ensure timely filing of charge sheets. Special attention was directed toward Section 174 cases, missing persons cases, and the effective handling of kidnapping incidents, particularly those involving women and children.

The Commissioner expressed concern over the increasing incidents of cybercrimes, urging the public to remain vigilant against such crimes and promptly report them to the cyber crimes police. Strategies to enhance public awareness about online safety and prevent digital fraud were also emphasised.

Avinash Mohanty reviewed the performance of the SOT (Special Operations Team) and CCS (Crime Control Station) teams, stressing the need for efficient case handling and measurable progress in investigations. He also emphasised resolving Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), tackling property-related crimes, and boosting conviction rates in forgery, robbery, and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases.

Officials were directed to prioritise crimes against women and children, ensure swift arrests, and invoke the PD Act against repeat offenders. The Commissioner reiterated the importance of encouraging citizens to install CCTV cameras and leverage them as crucial evidence in court proceedings.