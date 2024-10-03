Live
- Service of contract workers of RINL to be resumed
- Swathy Reddy Mesmerizes Paris Fashion Week 2024 with Her Exquisite Indian Lehenga Collection, Celebrating the Fusion of Heritage and Craftsmanship
- Union Minister Joshi, BJP chief Vijayendra clean temple on Gandhi Jayanti
- 3,000-km bicycle journey from Mangaluru to Kedarnath
- Travel costs spike as festival draws near
- All set for grand Dasara celebrations
- Mangaluru’s unique Dasara in contrast to Mysuru
- Withdraw VSP sale move, Centre told
- Police issued prohibitory orders to ban Hindu festivals: AAP
- ‘Caste-based discrimination’ in jails: SC verdict today
Just In
Cyberabad police celebrates Gandhi Jayanti
Highlights
The 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation was celebrated at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.
Hyderabad: The 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation was celebrated at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.
Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Commissioner of police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, on the occasion, which is also being observed as the International Day of non-violence. Cyberabad Commissioner along with the other officers garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.
The participants were Cyberabad JtCP D Joel Davis, ADCP (Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, ADCP HQRS Shameer, estate officer RI Himakar and other staff.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS