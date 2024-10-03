  • Menu
Cyberabad police celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Cyberabad police celebrates Gandhi Jayanti
The 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation was celebrated at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Hyderabad: The 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation was celebrated at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Commissioner of police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, on the occasion, which is also being observed as the International Day of non-violence. Cyberabad Commissioner along with the other officers garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The participants were Cyberabad JtCP D Joel Davis, ADCP (Admin) Ravichandan Reddy, ADCP HQRS Shameer, estate officer RI Himakar and other staff.

