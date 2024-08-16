Cyberabad Police Commissionerate celebrates I-Day

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty unfurled the national flag in celebration of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Parade Ground. He also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

The Commissioner extended his heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all the staff and citizens. He reflected on the immense sacrifices made by countless great individuals that have granted us the freedom and independence we cherish today. He urged everyone to continuously draw inspiration from these sacrifices and to move forward with unwavering determination and commitment.

Avinash Mohanty emphasised the critical role of the police force in maintaining law and order, safeguarding national integrity, and serving the public with dedication. He encouraged police officials to strive for social harmony and peace, working diligently towards the betterment of society.

The Commissioner also praised the Cyberabad police for their exemplary service to the community and for being at the forefront of maintaining peace and order.

On this occasion, Avinash also commended and awarded 15 officers with the Uttam Seva Pathakam in recognition of their outstanding service on Telangana Formation Day 2024. Additionally, eight officers were honoured with Ati Uthkrushta, Uthkrushta, and Uttama Seva Pathakam medals for their exceptional performances on various occasions.

Cyberabad Jt CP (Traffic) D Joel Davis, Cyberabad Crimes DCP K Narasimha, SB DCP Sai Sri, W&CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, EOW DCP K Prasad, Cyber Crimes DCP Sri Bala Devi, L&O DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, inspectors, reserve inspectors, section staff, ministerial staff, and other officials were present.