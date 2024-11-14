Cyberabad police holds coordination meet with pvt security agencies

Hyderabad: To strengthen security protocols and improve coordination between private security agencies and the police to enhance public safety, Cyberabad police on Wednesday conducted a coordination meeting at the Cyberabad Commissioners office. The meeting was attended by representatives from 145 private security agencies. During the meeting, DCP SB Sai Sri said that private security agencies play an important role in supporting the police’s efforts is to prevent crime and protect the community. The DCP emphasised the need for strict compliance with the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA), 2005, to maintain high standards of professionalism and lawful operations. They discussed compliance guidelines, including mandatory licensing, uniform regulations, record maintenance and identification, and training standards.

According to the police, currently, there are 355 licensed private security agencies operating within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad, with all personnel deployed in unarmed roles. The police urged these agencies to promptly report any criminal incidents they encounter to enable swift action by the authorities.

ADCP CSW Srinivas Rao provided an overview of the Cyberabad Commissionerate’s jurisdiction, which spans 3,644 square kilometres, covering both urban and rural areas of Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad districts. This jurisdiction is managed through five law and order zones, 42 police stations, 16 traffic police stations, along with specialised units such as the Special Branch, CCS, SOT, women and child safety wing, and economic offences wing. The meeting was attended by Hyderabad CSW ADCP Giriraju, representatives from various security agencies, and other officials.