Cyclone Mocha to bring rains to Telangana
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for a potential cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha is set to form in the Bay of Bengal from Saturday onwards.
Under its influence, several districts in Telangana would experience heavy rains with gusty winds of 41-61 km speed for next three days. Possibility of lightning striking at some places is also not ruled out. According to the Weather department, heavy rains are predicted for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy and a few other districts.
