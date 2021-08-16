Dalit bandhu to be given for govt. job holders too: CM KCR

"There are around 17 lakh dalit families across the state and the scheme will be applicable to those working in the various departments of the government," announced the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Addressing the gathering at Shalapally in Huzurabad, the CM said that dalit bandhu will be implemented similarly to Rythu Bandhu scheme. However, the government job holders will be kept in the last prioritizing the poor.



"Dalits with lowest employment and income are being discriminated for decades. The people of Huzurabad should stand as an ideal for the country," said the chief minister announcing another Rs 2 crore for the scheme.



Chandrasekhar Rao said that there are 21,000 dalit families in Huzurabad and each and every family in the constituency will be given Rs 10 lakh. The CM said that he had had many schemes in his mind for dalits from 25 years and questioned the Congress and BJP as to why it had not announced such schemes for the people.



Rahul Bojja to be appointed as secretary in CMO



Rahul Bojja from dalit community who has been serving as SC welfare secretary will be appointed as the evening in charge in the Chief Minister's Officer, announced the Chief Minister in the meeting.



100 per cent subsidy



The Chief Minister said that the people can utilize dalit funds to do any work such as self employment and businesses. "Dalit Bandhu amount will be given with 100 per cent subsidy. People must make Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh by the next year. People from the community will be given reservations in the government contracts and licensing shops, fertilizers and medical shops," the CM said.

