Damaged roads shall be repaired immediately: Errabelli instructs officials

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to take up the repair works of the roads that were damaged following the incessant rains in Hyderabad. He asked the officials to repair the roads on war footing and also submit the proposals for the construction of the new roads wherever required.



He further asked to prepare a plan according to the constituencies after speaking with the public representatives. Dayakar Rao also ordered the concerned officials to accord job postings to the 57 DPOs and MPDPOs who were elevated recently.

"Engineers in the engineering department should be promoted and report on it should be submitted. Further, the issues related to the traders and pump mechanics should be resolved and also directed to take up the pending works of construction of crematoriums, dumping yards," Rao ordered.