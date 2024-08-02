Danam Nagender makes insensitive remarks in assembly

Danam Nagendar made highly derogatory remarks against opposition members during the debate on Hyderabad development in the Assembly today

Imposing taxes on health or medical-related services places a significant burden on poor and middle-class individuals, who are already suffering from income inequality and inflation. The government should immediately remove GST on insurance and other health-related services, as both pre-GST and new policyholders have faced increased premium amounts due to higher rates.

Instead, health taxes can be levied on products that have a negative impact on public health, such as tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs). -SQ Masood, Social activist.

Eliminating GST on life and medical insurance premiums would offer much-needed financial relief to citizens. It feels unfair to tax these essential services, as it adds an extra burden on individuals who are trying to protect their families' future and health. Removing this tax would make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone.

In times of uncertainty, insurance provides a safety net, and making it more affordable would encourage more people to invest in their well-being and security. Health is very important, and reducing the financial strain associated with health insurance is a step towards a healthier, more secure society. While many are not receiving good treatment in government hospitals, removing the GST would enable more people to adopt private insurance, ensuring access to high-quality medical care. - Asif Sohail, political analyst.