Dasara Sharannavaratri Festivities to be Held from Sept 22 – Oct 2 at Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that the upcoming Dasara Sharannavaratri Mahotsavam will be celebrated on a grand scale at the Jogulamba temple from September 22 to October 2.

A coordination meeting with officials was held on Wednesday at the Collectorate Conference Hall, attended by District SP Srinivas Rao and representatives from various departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed officials to make all necessary arrangements in coordination with concerned departments to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the festivities. He stressed strict adherence to VIP protocol arrangements to avoid any issues during darshan.

The Collector instructed Mission Bhagiratha officials to provide adequate drinking water facilities, especially at the Prasadam Scheme building, to prevent shortages. Municipal authorities were ordered to take up sanitation works rigorously to keep the temple premises and ghats clean.

To facilitate transport, the RTC was asked to increase bus services from Hyderabad to Alampur and to arrange more local shuttle services between Alampur and the temple. Considering the heavy water flow, the SDRF and Fire Safety teams were directed to remain fully alert to prevent any mishaps.

Police officials were asked to implement special traffic control measures and deploy additional forces to manage the expected rush of vehicles. For emergency situations, the Collector instructed officials to set up a medical camp and an ambulance facility. The electricity department was told to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the celebrations.

He reminded all departments to work in close coordination, just as in the previous year, to prevent any untoward incidents and to make the celebrations a grand success.

The meeting was attended by RDO Alivelu, Temple EO Deepti, Mission Bhagiratha officials Entra, Grid EE Sridhar Reddy and Parameswari, R&B EE Pragati, Irrigation Officer Srinivas Rao, and officials from health, fire, and municipal departments.