Dattatreya blesses newlyweds Jaya, Chaitanya Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday visited the home of newlyweds Jaya and Chaitanya Reddy in Sangareddy and presented them new clothes and blessed the couple. Telangana PCC working president Jagga Reddy told Dattatreya: “Just like you served the people beyond party lines and inspired many, I too am serving in the same way, beyond party boundaries.”

Reddy explained to Dattatreya that he had learned certain values from him and was serving people with his inspiration. Dattatreya presented his book “Prajala Kathe Naa Aathmakatha” to Reddy. The former Governor invited Reddy to the Alai Balai programme to be held in Hyderabad on October 3.

An interesting conversation took place between them. Reddy remembered how in the past, Dattatreya would give recommendation letters to those who approached him for help and follow up to ensure their work was completed. He recalled that his marriage had taken place at Lalaguda Ramalayam in the presence of Dattatreya.

Jagga Reddy told Dattatreya that after he lost the last election, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally promised him that he would offer a chairman post.

“You have worked a lot for the party. You should continue to have protocol in your constituency, so I will give your wife Nirmala a corporation chairman post under my quota,” was what Revanth Reddy told Jagga Reddy. Revanth Reddy also assured that he would inform Rahul Gandhi about this decision, Reddy told Dattatreya. He explained that he had asked for the TGIIC chairman post, and CM granted it exactly as requested.

On this occasion, memories of those who worked with Dattatreya 40 years ago were recalled — including Panyala Prabhakar, BHEL Anjaiah, Mithai Narayan, Mithai Veeranna, Reddypalli Vittal Goud, Bestha Nursing, Thopaji Ananth Kishan, etc.