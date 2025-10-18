Dattatreya envisions AIIMS Bibinagar as Telangana’s next medical hub

Former Union Minister and ex-Governor Bandaru Dattatreya appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to accelerate development and coordination efforts around AIIMS Bibinagar, citing its strategic importance for medical education and public health in the region.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, he made several proposals and Dattatreya said AIIMS Bibinagar’s the potential to become a top-ranking institution under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

He called for cooperative federalism to ensure the institute serves the entire population of Telangana and neighbouring states. Located between Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), AIIMS Bibinagar, benefits from proximity to NH–163, NH–161P and Bibinagar Railway Junction, as well as cultural landmarks like Yadadri Temple.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, to enhance connectivity, Dattatreya proposed several infrastructure initiatives. They include, “Direct TSRTC bus routes via Bibinagar flyover;

Metro rail extension from Ghatkesar to AIIMS; MMTS suburban rail network expansion; a new NH–163 alignment with a tunnel through Yadadri Hills and a bridge over Chimeru River and establishment of a TSRTC bus depot near the NH–163 junction.”

He also urged the integration of electric mobility solutions under the FAME II and PM–eBus Seva schemes, positioning AIIMS Bibinagar as a central hub for sustainable transportation. Additional recommendations include creating a green zone, developing Bibinagar as a satellite town and forming a coordination cell for staff and student welfare.

Dattatreya requested the appointment of a senior IAS officer as nodal coordinator and allocation of land for future expansion. He emphasised the need for a swift resolution of logistical bottlenecks in consultation with AIIMS officials and relevant ministries.